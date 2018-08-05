Three people shot as officers respond to Visalia party. One person in critical condition

When officers arrived at a house party early Sunday to break up a fight, they heard gunshots nearby and found three people shot in the street, Visalia police said.
The party in the 1500 block of W. Prospect Avenue had over 100 people when cops arrived at 12:51 a.m. Then gunshots were heard east of the home, in the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Giddings Street, police say.
Officers found two adults and a 17-year-old had been shot. The teen and one of the adults had wounds that were not life-threatening, but one of the adults was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 559-713-4576.
