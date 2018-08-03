Clovis man gets 7 years for pointing gun at wife, child. He’d asked who wanted to die first

A Clovis business owner was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for beating his wife, pointing a gun at her and their 9-year-old daughter in March, and asking: “Which one of you wants to go first?”
Phillip Lichtenberger, wearing a jail jumpsuit and shackles, said nothing on his behalf at his sentencing hearing in Fresno Superior Court.
His wife told Judge Dennis Peterson her daughter has “night terrors and is scared of her father.“ She doesn’t ask about him and doesn’t want to see him,” the wife said. The Bee is withholding her name because she is a domestic violence victim.
In order to protect the victims from further harm, Judge Peterson signed a protective order that prohibits Lichtenberger from contacting them after he gets out of prison. The protective order is for 10 years.
The case is unusual because the victim hired attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt, a former Fresno prosecutor turned, high-profile defense attorney who typically represented people accused of sexual assault and murder.
Hammerschmidt said victims have been reaching out to him to protect their rights under Marsy’s Law, the California Victims Bill of Rights Act.
“A lot of times victims don’t know the rights they have under Marsy’s Law,” Hammerschmidt said.
“A victim has the right to be notified of a plea bargain and to object to it,” he said. “Unless those rights are asserted, a victim’s rights can go unprotected.”
In this case, the District Attorney’s Office kept Lichtenberger’s victims abreast of every key hearing, Hammerschmidt said. “The DA did an excellent job of communicating with me and the victims,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright said Friday that prosecutors work closely with victims rights advocates to ensure the victims’ rights are protected. Since prosecutors technically represent the state of California, he said private attorneys who help victims understand the complexity of the criminal justice system can be helpful.
The Lichtenberger case is a complex, Hammerschmidt said. Lichtenberg, 35, a flooring contractor, and his wife have been married 14 years, but have known each other since they were teenagers. Even after the assault, they remain married, but she said she plans to file for divorce.
Court records say the assault on her and their daughter happened March 3 in the family home. Lichtenberger first beat his wife for two hours and then pointed a gun at her and their daughter and threatened to kill them, Hammerschmidt said.
In his defense, Lichtenberger told authorities that he had taken the prescription drug Chantix and drank alcohol. He said he blacked out because he doesn’t remember harming his wife and daughter. He said he took full responsibility for his actions.
His wife, however, said Lichtenberger made those comments to gain favor with the judge. She pointed to his criminal record to prove he was trying to scam the system.
In 2009, Lichtenberger was convicted of drunken driving. In 2014, he was arrested on a felony false imprisonment charge. The victim was his wife. According to Hammerschmidt, Lichtenberger threatened to smash her toes with a hammer so she could not run away.
In a plea deal, his charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, court records say. He was given three years of probation and ordered to complete a year-long batterer’s treatment program, which he completed.
In this case, Hammerschmidt advised the victim at each proceeding and hired a forensic psychologist Susan Napolitano, who examined Lichtenberger’s criminal history and the evidence against him.
Hammerschmidt said Napolitano came to the conclusion Lichtenberger is highly likely to re-offend, and has the potential to commit murder. “He’s a dangerous man,” Hammerschmidt said.
Court records say Lichtenberg pleaded no contest on June 14 to felony assault with a firearm and personal use of a firearm in connection with threatening his wife and child. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed charges of child abuse, criminal threats and corporal injury to his spouse.
If he had been convicted at trial he would have faced about 14 years in prison.
After Friday’s sentencing hearing, Lichtenberger’s wife, surrounded by family and friends, said she was relived that her husband is going to prison, but wished he would have received a stiffer penalty. The plea deal spared their daughter from testifying against her father.
Lichtenberger also had family at the hearing. One of them was his sister, Jennifer Ontiveros, who hugged the victim. “He deserves to go to prison because he has been abusing her a long time,” Ontiveros said.
Lichtenberger is smart, funny, loves his wife and daughter, and is a good father, Ontiveros said. But he’s insecure and jealous and could be mentally ill, she said.
“There’s a wonderful person inside of him,” Ontiveros said. “I hope he finds that person in prison and comes out a better man.”
