Man injured in apparent southeast Fresno drug ripoff, police say

A Fresno man was injured badly after what appears to be a robbery of illegal drugs in southeast Fresno, police say.
The crime occurred at Ninth Street and Hamilton Avenue in southeast Fresno, across from Sequoia Middle School, according to Sgt. Tim Tietjen of the department’s Major Narcotics Unit.
Police want to talk to the victim, identified as David Yama, but so far are unable to because Yama is sedated in the hospital.
Tietjen said it appears that at least one person broke into a home early Thursday and assaulted Yama and tied him up. When patrol officers arrived, they called in the narcotics unit.
Detectives discovered a “pill press,” which can be used to manufacture tablets of medications, said Tietjen. Just what was being made with the devices will not be known until the state Department of Justice can analyze what was found in the home, but it’s possible that the drugs included counterfeit Xanax, or even LSD.
The danger of purchasing the illegal tablets is that whoever created them may not have put the correct amount of ingredients into the medication.
Tietjen said his unit doesn’t often come across LSD.
