Beaten man, chemicals found in Fresno home tied to possible drug operation, police say

A disturbance call led Fresno police Thursday to a home across the street from Sequoia Middle School, where they found a man who had been beaten.
Details are preliminary, but officers believe the home may have been the site of a drug operation. Around 7:15 a.m. officers received a call about a possible disturbance at a home near Ninth and Hamilton avenues, Lt. Micheal Landon said.
Officers arrived and found the man inside the house, tied up, with non-life threatening wounds. Police also found chemicals at the residence, leading officers to believe it may have been a drug operation. They did not elaborate on the specific chemicals being used.
The chemicals will be tested as part of the police investigation, Landon said. The man was taken to a hospital and treated. No arrests have been made.
