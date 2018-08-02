Fire department personnel are shown removing chemicals from a southeast Fresno home where a man was found beaten on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Fire department personnel are shown removing chemicals from a southeast Fresno home where a man was found beaten on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com
Fire department personnel are shown removing chemicals from a southeast Fresno home where a man was found beaten on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Crime

Beaten man, chemicals found in Fresno home tied to possible drug operation, police say

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

August 02, 2018 08:35 PM

A disturbance call led Fresno police Thursday to a home across the street from Sequoia Middle School, where they found a man who had been beaten.

Details are preliminary, but officers believe the home may have been the site of a drug operation. Around 7:15 a.m. officers received a call about a possible disturbance at a home near Ninth and Hamilton avenues, Lt. Micheal Landon said.

Officers arrived and found the man inside the house, tied up, with non-life threatening wounds. Police also found chemicals at the residence, leading officers to believe it may have been a drug operation. They did not elaborate on the specific chemicals being used.

The chemicals will be tested as part of the police investigation, Landon said. The man was taken to a hospital and treated. No arrests have been made.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @LarryValWork

  Comments  