Man suspected of sexually assaulting child and adults arrested in Visalia

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child and two adults was arrested in Visalia on Thursday.
Michael Snitzer, 40, was arrested after Visalia police served a search warrant at 10:43 a.m. at Cali Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing, located on the 100 block of South Locust Street, as part of a month-long investigation into Snitzer.
Police said Snitzer was having “inappropriate sexual contact with a minor” and their investigation identified two additional adult victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted by him.
Snitzer was booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility for various offenses. Police described the crimes as “unlawful sex with a minor, possession of child pornography, sending harmful matter to a minor, sexual battery, and digital penetration.”
Snitzer also allegedly exchanged “inappropriate material (pornography) with a juvenile.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Meier at 559-713-4211.
Comments