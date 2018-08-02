High-speed chase through Fresno ends with crash into San Joaquin River

A Fresno man out on bail for evading officers was rearrested Wednesday after he led officers on another chase that ended when he crashed his car into the San Joaquin River.
The 38-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody by officers after he decided that he could not make it to the Madera County side of the river and swam back to waiting officers, according to Sgt. Pete Boyer.
Boyer said the man had been sought by officers after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident near Chandler Airport in southwest Fresno. When officers arrived, he sped away on West Nielsen Avenue in a 1990s-era Honda at a high rate of speed.
Pursuing officers were assisted by a police helicopter as the suspect wound through streets west of Highway 99, including McKinley and Clinton avenues, before he left city limits.
The driver sped to North Dower and West Herndon avenues, where he left the roadway, raced through farmland and plunged into the river. The police helicopter spotted the man standing on the sunken car and directed officers to him.
