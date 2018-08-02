Fresno man who killed his young son will serve 19 years to life in prison, judge says

A Fresno man will serve 19 years to life in prison after he was sentenced on Thursday in Fresno Superior Court for killing his own son in 2014.
Judge John F. Vogt denied probation for Donald Nelson before he sentenced him to prison in the death of his 3-year-old son, Zion, who had signs of blunt force trauma on his body when he was found dead.
Nelson sat motionless in court and at times appeared to wipe away tears. Judge Vogt dismissed evidence in court that suggested Nelson was blaming other people as factors for his actions.
“This was pretty much all (Nelson’s) responsibility,” said Judge Vogt, also citing Nelson’s criminal history.
Senior Deputy District Attorney William Lacy, who prosecuted the case, said Nelson’s killing of Zion was brutal.
Fresno police officers responded to a 911 call on Jan. 2, 2014 and found Zion wearing just his underwear and wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of Nelson’s car at Palm and Garland avenues, a few blocks from the family home on Saginaw Way.
Nelson told police he and his son were living in the car and that he spanked his son for soiling his pants during the early hours. But Lacy said in court previously that Nelson lied to police to cover up what happened in the family’s apartment.
In his testimony, detective Ignacio Ruiz said Zion’s 5-year-old brother told police that he heard whipping sounds and then heard Zion screaming before it suddenly stopped. The boy told police he then saw his dad put Zion in the shower in an attempt to wake him up but when Zion did not wake up, Nelson left the apartment with him.
Zion’s injuries included multiple linear abrasions and bruises and hemorrhaging in his head, chest, shoulder and legs. Zion also had two cracked ribs and bleeding in his kidneys and pancreas, according to the detective.
After the sentencing Thursday, Zion’s mother Tiara Shaw said said she wished Nelson and and his live-in girlfriend at the time of Zion’s death, Moneesha Camp, had gotten a tougher sentence for her son’s death.
“It was such a young life they took away,” said Shaw, who lives in Las Vegas and spoke over the phone. “They did not have to abuse him like that.”
Shaw said she lived five blocks away from Nelson’s home at the time Zion died. “They could have called me to come pick him up, they didn’t have to do that. I would have come at the blink of an eye,” Shaw said.
Now a convicted felon herself, Camp, the live-in girlfriend, left the courthouse as she came in Thursday morning — a free woman.
Her defense attorney, Linden A. Lindahl, said the time Nelson has served in jail for the charges of child endangerment was justified punishment.
As Camp stared blankly at the judge, Lindahl, with a frown, told Vogt that Camp was “wrong” for her part in Zion’s death and that she “will have to live that.”
“She was part of these boys’ lives,” Lindahl said. “When she assumed the duty (of caring for the boys), she didn’t live up to it.”
Outside the courtroom, Lindahl said Camp is a victim of Nelson’s crimes, too. In past court hearings, Lindahl said Camp didn’t beat Zion, but in fact cared for him and his brother.
Lindahl has said Camp had no prior criminal record and that she was only in trouble for not reporting the beatings to police. He contended that Camp didn’t report the beatings because she was likely beaten by Nelson and feared him.
