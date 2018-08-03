Madera police report heroin arrest, but say meth remains the city’s worst drug issue

A Madera woman arrested on a felony warrant this week was also booked on charges of possession of heroin, Madera police reported, but the department says the highly addictive drug does not yet pose as big a problem for the city as another dangerous drug: methamphetamine.

The woman was identified as Felicia Ellis. Police say Ellis was taken into custody near D Street and the Fresno River. Police in Madera have recently made repeated sweeps through the dry riverbed while checking homeless encampments.

Police say Ellis was carrying heroin in her right front pocket and gave officers a false identity. She also said that the heroin was not hers, because she was wearing someone else’s shorts.

Sgt. Josh Chavez said that while the use of heroin remains a less severe issue than methamphetamine, police are aware of a growing nationwide concern with opioid addition, and have noticed a new group of users.





Previously, he said, officers usually encountered the use of heroin among older ex-convicts, in their 50s and 60s. Now, mirroring a pattern seen in other areas of the nation, officers are coming across younger users.

Chavez said he would not yet call that a trend, but police are noticing the younger group sometimes turns to the illegal opioid after using legal opioids such as hydrocodone and promethazine. Hydrocodone is often prescribed as Vicodin for the treatment of pain. Promethazine is used to treat cold symptoms, among other medical conditions. The legal drugs cost more that the street price of heroin.

“Some kids can’t afford (the prescription drugs) and turn to heroin,” Chavez said. Usually they smoke or inject the highly addictive drug, he added.

Criminal penalties for possession of heroin were reduced with the passage of Proposition 47. Some police officials argue that undermines programs that send offenders to drug diversion programs, where a conviction can be reduced for those who complete the classes.

“We had a pretty effective drug court,” said Chavez, who added that there is now less incentive for offenders to choose the option.

Opioid addiction issues are more severe in the eastern portion of the United States, but the crisis caused by opoids continues to grow in California, as the state Department of Justice continues to develop a database to prevent abusers from seeking prescriptions from multiple doctors.

Madera police officers do not carry medications such as Narcan, which can reverse a life-threatening overdose. It is common in some areas for officers to carry Narcan or similar treatments. Both the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Fresno Police Department recently decided to equip some officers with the medication.