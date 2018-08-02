Meth, beer and a Russian battle rifle prompts Fresno man’s arrest, police say

A Fresno man was taken into custody in southeast Fresno Wednesday night after officers found him in parked in an alley with an open container of beer and what appeared to be methamphetamine, police reported.
Officers than gained permission to check a nearby apartment where the man, identified as Yerily Maldonado Vega, 35, was staying and recovered a Russian-made Mosin-Nagant battle rifle, according to Sgt. Mike Gebhart. Vega was booked on charges of being a drug addict in possession of a firearm, along with possession of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in public.
The Mosin-Nagant was the main battle rifle of the Soviet Army during World War II. It fires a high-velocity .30 caliber round and is sold in the United States as a military surplus weapon.
