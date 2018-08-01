Pistol in waistband, he said he was headed for the gun range. Police didn’t buy it

A Fresno man who was carrying a loaded semiautomatic handgun in his waistband told officers that he was headed to the gun range to practice, but officers didn’t buy his story and arrested him Tuesday, said Sgt. Adrian Alvarez.
Alvarez said officers pulled over a car driven by Robert Wise, 29, on Belmont Avenue between First Street and Cedar Avenue because he did not have a front license plate on his vehicle. They asked Wise to step out and asked him if he was armed. Wise reportedly admitted that he had a Smith & Wesson 9 mm in his waistband, and said he was headed to a gun range.
Alvarez said officers did not find any ammunition, practice targets, hearing protection or a gun cleaning kit in the vehicle and that the pistol was not secured in a locked container, which is required if the owner does not have a concealed carry permit.
Wise was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of carrying a loaded gun in public.
A Special Response Team in southeast Fresno has taken 41 guns off the street this year, Alvarez noted.
