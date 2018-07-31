Both men had drugs in their system. One was run over, the other will stand trial

A Fresno man will stand trial on felony charges in the killing of a pedestrian who was high on drugs when he was run over while standing in the fast lane of Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno in March 2017.
Fresno Superior Court Judge Jane Cardoza made her ruling Tuesday after hearing several days of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Brokton Bakman, 30.
Testimony revealed that the victim, Joshua Whittington, 26, had toxic levels of heroin and methamphetamines in his body when he was struck during the early hours of March 3, 2017, on Shaw Avenue near Marty Avenue.
In her ruling, Cardoza said Bakman will face charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs because he had methadone and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system.
If convicted, Bakman faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. He will be arraigned Aug. 15. Until his trial, Bakman will remain free on $88,500 bail, Cardoza said.
Bakman is the son of the owners of the Bakman Water District that serves portions of southeast Fresno. He was driving a company truck when he ran over Whittington.
Bakman was represented by attorney Peter Jones of Fresno and lawyers Felipe Plascencia and Donald Bartell, of Southern California. Because Plascencia and Bartell are experts in the defense of driving under the influence cases, many local lawyers dropped into Cardoza’s courtroom to watch the proceedings.
In her ruling, Cardoza said Bakman admitted to police that he drove faster than the 40 mph speed limit. The judge also said that a witness who was two to three car lengths behind Bakman saw the victim in the roadway.
Cardoza said Bakman hit the pedestrian without braking. He then drove a short distance and pulled over in a parking lot. Once he saw damage to his truck and blood on the windshield, he immediately returned to the scene, the judge said.
Bakman told police he was sick and heading to a store to purchase cigarettes. He also told officers he had smoked marijuana and eaten marijuana edibles before the crash.
He was arrested when he failed a drug recognition test. A blood test later revealed the presence of methadone and THC, Cardoza said.
But Plascencia said the drug recognition test was inaccurate because Bakman had a cold or the flu and was tired. He also said the victim was standing in the roadway looking down and making no attempt to get out of the roadway.
“It was an accident,” Jones said, because Bakman didn’t expect someone to be standing in the roadway in the middle of the night. “This could have happened to anyone,” Jones said.
Jones offered other defenses: The witness testified that he did not see Bakman drive erratically; Bakman was only going 45 mph, which is not fast for a 40 mph speed limit, considering few cars were on Shaw that night; and Bakman was not under the influence of drugs because he had become tolerant to taking methadone and using marijuana.
Bakman began taking the drugs under doctor’s orders after he saved a woman from being mauled by a pit bull about five years ago, Jones said.
In saving the woman, Bakman suffered severe injuries that led his doctors to first prescribe Vicodin and Norco. But once he got hooked on the painkillers, Jones said, doctors wanted to wean him off them by prescribing methadone.
Bakman had a medical marijuana card, but it expired before the accident, Jones said.
Ten minutes before the accident, Jones said, a police sergeant had seen Whittington acting strange; he had pulled his shirt over most of his head. The sergeant was headed to another call, so she didn’t stop.
After the accident, police told Bakman that Whittington was dead. “Oh, my God, what have I done?” Bakman said as he dropped to his knees and put his head in his hands, according to a police report. Bakman then cooperated with police, the report said.
“This is a good kid. He doesn’t deserve to have a felony hanging over him,” Jones said.
