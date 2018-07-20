His lawyer says client is victim of ‘revenge’ from prostitutes after life sentence

A Sanger man who was found guilty of forcible rape of sex workers was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
But the lawyer for Carlos Jimenez, after unsuccessfully arguing for a lesser sentence, said his 34-year-old client was the victim of a “revenge move by prostitutes” who demanded money for sex.
Fresno Superior Court Judge Michael Idiart on Friday denied a motion by Ramirez’s lawyer, Roger Nuttall, for a new trial. Nuttall also argued that the 93-years-to-life in prison sentence was “cruel and unusual punishment” and disproportionate to Ramirez’s crimes.
Judge Idiart disagreed. Outside the courtroom, Nuttall said he plans to appeal the sentencing and Ramirez’s conviction. Nuttall requested inside the courtroom that evidence from the trial be preserved.
Ramirez was convicted by a jury earlier in the year of six counts of forcible rape and oral copulation of several women working as prostitutes. Prosecutor Amythest “Amy” Freeman argued during Ramirez’s trial that Ramirez forced women to have sex with him in the summer of 2013. Some women apparently entered Ramirez’s truck willingly while others were forced at gunpoint, the prosecution argued.
“But all of them ended up being raped and thrown away like trash,” Freeman told the jury during the trial. The victims were identified in court only as Samantha, Traci, Jezell, Myesha and Breajae. None of them appeared Friday for Ramirez’s sentencing.
Ramirez was arrested after a traffic stop in September 2013 when a photo from a police car camera and a partial license plate number from one of the victims identified his truck.
The women alleged that Ramirez kidnapped them and had guns while threatening them. Those charges were dismissed in court, however, due to a lack of evidence. Nuttall said after the sentencing that the lack of credibility by the women regarding those allegations should have carried over to the charges on which Ramirez was convicted.
Evidence presented in court during the trial showed the jurors that Ramirez used a stun gun found by police in Ramirez’s truck to coerce women into doing what he wanted them to do, Freeman said. Freeman noted that Ramirez never wore a condom. Photographs and videos seized from Ramirez’s cellphone proved the victims engaged in sex acts against their will, Freeman told the jury during the trial. Ramirez also posed as a police officer on some occasions when he picked up the women.
Nuttall maintained throughout Ramirez’s trial and again Friday that Ramirez was a victim himself of “a revenge move” by the women after Ramirez refused to pay them for sex. In court documents where he argued for a lesser sentence, Nuttall said Ramirez had a minor criminal record, was employed and never inflicted any injuries on the women.
“Ramirez’s present convictions, while serious, do not warrant the draconian punishment of the 93-years-to life,” Nuttall said in court documents.
Ramirez must register as a sex offender if he gets out of prison.
