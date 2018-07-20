Former Fresno Unified aide sentenced to three years for kissing student

A former Fresno Unified teacher’s assistant was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was found guilty of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Andres Perez-Esteban, 22, will serve his time at Wasco State Prison. He was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing at Fresno Superior Court after the judge denied a request by the defendant’s attorney for Perez-Esteban to turn himself in at a later time.
Perez-Esteban was accused of kissing a young female student at Mario G. Olmos Elementary School at least three times between August 2015 and March 2017. The girl is now around 11 years old. He had pleaded no contest at an earlier court hearing.
A criminal protective order was also filed, ordering Perez-Esteban to stay away from the young girl. He will also have to register as a sex offender once out of prison.
A lawsuit filed by the girl’s family alleges school employees knew or should have known about Perez-Esteban’s relationship with the girl and that he had daily access to her. The school district was accused of negligent training and supervision of Perez-Esteban.
