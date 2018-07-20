Mexican national indicted on federal marijuana cultivation charges

A Mexican national has been indicted on charges of cultivation in the Sequoia National Forest, the federal Department of Justice announced Friday.

Saul Arreola-Cardenas, 27, also faces charges of damaging public lands and natural resources.

Documents say Arreola-Cardenas was apprehended near Sawmill Road by officers who found him walking along a hiking trail while carrying buckets and speaking into a cell phone. Nearby, officers found about 1,400 marijuana plants, thousands of pounds of trash, irrigation hose, camping equipment and pesticides.

Arreola-Cardenas faces a July 25, arraignment and could face 10 years in prison.

