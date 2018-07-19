Do you recognize this man with a gun? Fresno sheriff releases robbery video

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of the robbery of a market near Easton in hopes someone will recognize the masked robber and turn him in.
About 6:15 a.m. July 13, a man wearing a red bandana over his face walked into Adams Market at East Adams and South Cedar avenues.
Pulling out a handgun, he robbed the female clerk by taking cash from the registers and can be seen taking a wallet from a customer who surrendered it. The suspect then ran out the door and took off west on Adams Avenue.
No one was injured and the employees called the sheriff’s office.
Deputies looking at the video surveillance tape described the suspect as apparently Hispanic, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build.
He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans and a black baseball cap made of leather.
He has tattoos on his right forearm, left wrist and the top of his left hand.
Another armed robbery took place at the store April 25, but an arrest was made the same day.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Patrick Beggs at 559-600-8390 or 559-600-8390. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 559-600-8390 to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
