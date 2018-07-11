They were sleeping in a car when shooter opened fire, police say. Suspect at large

Three people sleeping in a car early Wednesday in southwest Fresno were wounded by gunfire, Fresno police reported.
Lt. Mark Hudson said officers sped to the 1000 block of East Sampson Avenue about 3:09 a.m., where they discovered a gunshot victim who had been wounded in the abdomen and thigh. He was rushed to a hospital.
Officers learned that another victim drove himself and a third wounded person to Community Regional Medical Center. One of the victims was shot in the back and the second sustained injuries from glass shrapnel from a car window.
The shooter remains at large.
Comments