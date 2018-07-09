Fresno police officer accused of being twice over the limit in DUI case

A Fresno police officer is likely to face a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Officer Darren Nelson was driving near First Street and Bullard Avenue on July 2 when he was involved in a minor non-injury collision, police said.
After exchanging information with the driver, Nelson drove away.
While he drove home, a witness saw him driving erratically and called in his license plate number. Police looked up the registration information and met Nelson at his home, police said.
"He cooperated as they checked his blood alcohol content and found that it was twice the legal limit," Fresno police said in a statement.
Nelson has been placed on modified duty pending the outcome of an investigation.
