Earlimart man arrested for illegal possession of guns, drugs ... and a fox

Deputies found guns, drugs and an injured fox in Earlimart on Thursday morning after serving a search warrant at a home, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Jose Angel Gandarilla, 38, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including illegal possession of a fox after one was found injured at the house on the 700 block of East Franklin Avenue. The fox was taken by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the sheriff's office said.
Charges also include animal cruelty, child endangerment and drug and gun possession.
Detectives say they found meth, marijuana, concentrated marijuana, a TEC-9 assault weapon, suppressor and high-capacity magazines, a handgun, .45 caliber rounds and a glass vessel usually used in honey oil labs.
Gandarilla was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial facility.
