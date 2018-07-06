Sheriff will address Fig Garden murder of Nick Kauls

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will address the murder of 17-year-old Nick Kauls at a news conference Friday morning.
Kauls was shot to death after he ran from a robbery attempt on June 24 near Rialto and Van Ness avenues in Fig Garden. The sheriff's department released no other information about what would be disclosed at the news conference, to be held at sheriff's headquarters.
An $18,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Nick. Sheriff's detectives believe at the shooting took place after several people in an SUV confronted Nick and a friend outside a home just before midnight. The occupants demanded the belongings of the two teens and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots as the pair ran away. One of the bullets struck Nick in the head and he died a short time later.
