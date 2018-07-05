Two separate July 4 shootings reported in Reedley area, suspect outstanding in one incident

Two separate shootings were reported July 4 in Reedley, resulting in three victims.
In the first incident, a man living in a trailer near Reedley was placed under arrest for allegedly shooting and badly wounding two men he knows, the Fresno Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Alfredo Ramirez, 52, was booked into the Fresno County jail for two felony counts of assault with a firearm. His bail is $70,000.
About 9:15 p.m. deputies went to a home in the 5600 block of South Crawford Avenue northeast of Reedley after two people were reported hit by gunfire.
They found an 83-year-old man and a 56-year-old man had been shot. Both are in serious but stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to survive.
Ramirez lives in a trailer in the back of the property, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested at the home with the help of a CHP helicopter and a sheriff's dog..
Why he opened fire is not known, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about Ramirez should call the sheriff's office at at 559-600-3111, detective Mark Chapman at 559-600-8209 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
In the other incident., around 9:30 p.m. Reedley police received several 911 calls of a victim who had been shot while crossing the street in the 200 block of E. Parlier Ave., according to the department's Facebook page.
Officers responded and found an 18 year old male unconscious on the roadway suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made in that shooting.
Anyone with information should contact Reedley police (559) 637-4250
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments