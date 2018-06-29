Felon posted Snapchat videos with a pistol, police say. Now he faces federal gun charges

A Fresno man faces federal firearm charges after police obtained Snapchat photos of him handling firearms at a local gun range, according to a complaint filed this week in United States District Court.
Scorpio Purnell, 31, was arrested Tuesday about noon after a pursuit near the Tower District that ended at Broadway Street and Franklin Avenue, where he was taken into custody by MAGEC gang officers and federal police. The pursuit began when Purcell sped away from officers near Blackstone and Olive avenues. After the arrest, Fresno firefighters searched a nearby canal full of water for a weapon, but it was not recovered, according to Fresno police Sgt. Rich Escalante.
Purnell is also known as "Meharie KIDANE," according to the documents. He is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the complaint. Previous convictions listed in the complaint include pimping, carrying a loaded firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the complaint, members of the Fresno area MAGEC gang task force contacted agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in December of 2017 to report that Purnell had posted Snapchat videos and pictures from The Range Pistol Club, in the 5100 block of North Gates Avenue.
Information about how the Snapchat information was obtained was not disclosed in the video, except to say that Purnell's Instagram account was reviewed and that Purnell is associated with the Snapchat from which the videos were captured, as well as a Facebook account associated with "Meharie KIDANE."
Special Agent Eric Anderson said the videos prompted agents to go to the gun club and interview employees. The agents discovered videos of Purnell, a woman and another man at a counter, where Purnell was seen handling a firearm. Employees also disclosed that all three rented and fired a Springfield 1911-type .45-caliber pistol and Glock 19 9-mm pistol.
Agents then requested and receivied an arrest warrant for Purnell.
