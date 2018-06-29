Assault charges dismissed against controversial Hmong radio host. He says witnesses lied

From the start, controversial radio host Pao Xiong insisted that he and an associate were innocent of beating an elderly man inside the civil courthouse in downtown Fresno last year.

On Thursday, Fresno Superior Court Judge John "Nip" Gallagher dismissed the criminal case against Xiong and Houa Thao after prosecutor Timothy Donovan made a motion to drop the felony charges "in the furtherance of justice."





Afterward, Donovan said he dismissed the charges because, by law, the prosecution can go forward only if the criminal case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

In this case, Donovan said an independent witness, a court employee, said under oath that she saw the alleged victim, 68-year-old Chai Choua Xiong, strike Pao Xiong first as Pao Xiong sat in a wheelchair. The witness said Chai Choua Xiong hit Pao Xiong several times before Pao Xiong jumped out of his wheelchair to defend himself. Thao then came to Pao Xiong's aid.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In a hearing earlier this month, Chai Choua Xiong testified that Pao Xiong, without provocation, punched him several times in the head and shoulder, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, Chai Choua Xiong testified, Thao kicked him several times, inflicting serious injuries.

Two witnesses, Cher Chou Lee and Nelson Neng Xiong, backed up Chai Choua Xiong's account.

Based on the testimony, Judge Houry Sanderson on June 8 ordered Pao Xiong, 61, and Thao, 56, to stand trial on felony charges of elder abuse and felony battery. The judge made the ruling based on "probable cause" that the defendants were guilty.

Probable cause, however, is a much lower legal standard than beyond a reasonable doubt, which must be proven at trial, Donovan said. "After a review of the evidence, the evidence was insufficient for our burden of proof," Donovan said.

On Friday, Pao Xiong and his attorney, Jon Renge, said they were pleased with Donovan's decision to drop the case. "I am happy it is over," Pao Xiong said in a telephone interview.

Renge said Pao Xiong's belief in his innocence was so strong that he rejected Donovan's plea offer to a misdemeanor charge that would have given him probation. The offer was made after the alleged victim testified on the witness stand: "I will tell it straight to God: I did not hit him at all."

Pao Xiong on Friday said the victim and the two witnesses who backed up his account "lied to the judge and the DA."

Pao Xiong, who is also known as Nao Pao Xiong, hosts a Hmong-language broadcast on the Internet called "GVP Radio." Critics say GVP stands for the late General Vang Pao and that Pao Xiong uses his broadcast to manipulate the Hmong community nationwide to create controversy and division.

The altercation happened on the fifth floor of the B.F. Sisk Courthouse on O Street in downtown Fresno on May 2, 2017. Testimony revealed that Pao Xiong was attending a mediation session in the courthouse after being named as the defendant in four defamation cases when he came across the alleged victim, Nelson Neng Xiong and Cher Chou Lee.





The case was unusual because the alleged victim, Chai Choua Xiong, and Nelson Neng Xiong told the judge that they are Pao Xiong's cousins. They told investigators that they disapproved of Pao Xiong belittling Hmong elders on his radio show. They also said they were not plaintiffs in the defamation cases.

Before the altercation Chai Choua Xiong and Nelson Neng Xiong testified that they and Pao Xiong were on friendly terms and had no prior grievances. They also said they went to the courthouse simply to observe the proceedings in the defamation lawsuits. The alleged victim testified Pao Xiong started the fight because he thought they were taking pictures of him.

On cross examination, Chai Choua Xiong testified that he was not taking photographs of his cousin. He had a cell phone, but he said he kept it in his pocket while in the courthouse





Renge also asked Chai Choua Xiong if he ever called his cousin's radio show and threatened him. Chia Choua Xiong testified he hadn't.

But Lee's lawyer, Greg Gross, pointed out that Chai Choua Xiong had told a detective that he was mad at Pao Xiong for "bad mouthing elders in the community" on his radio show.

The rift in the Hmong community remains strong. Pao Xiong said that although the criminal case is over he fears for his life. "I have been told they are trying to kill me and my family," he said.