Clovis police identify DUI driver who allegedly crashed into patrol car

The California Highway Patrol Friday identified Stacey Home, 46, of Clovis as the driver who crashed into a Clovis police car late Thursday night at San Jose and Minnewawa avenues.
Home was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.
The collision took place about 11:15 a.m. as Home was eastbound on San Jose Avenue west of Minnewawa Avenue in a 1997 Toyota, the CHP reported.
The Clovis officer was northbound on Minnewawa south of San Jose in a 2009 Dodge. Drivers on Minnewawa have the right of way at the intersection with San Jose. The CHP said Home drove into the path of the police vehicle and the officer was unable to avoid the crash. On impact, the Dodge careened into pedestrian Martin Sanford, 25, throwing him to the ground. Sanford was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
Comments