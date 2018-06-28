Miguel Corona, 25, of Parlier, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing a Kingsburg man on April 2, 2018.
Parlier man arrested in killing Kingsburg man, sheriff's office says

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

June 28, 2018 05:54 PM

A man was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the April slaying of a Kingsburg man, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Miguel Corona, 25, of Parlier, was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 8500 block of Parlier Court in Parlier. Corona was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff Department's Pre-Trial Facility on murder charges.

He is accused of killing Nieko Manderson, 24, of Kingsburg, on April 2. Manderson was found dead in the 4100 block of Avenue 400, near Kingsburg.

The sheriff's office said evidence led detectives to Corona as the suspect in the murder.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

