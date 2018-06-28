Parlier man arrested in killing Kingsburg man, sheriff's office says

A man was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the April slaying of a Kingsburg man, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Miguel Corona, 25, of Parlier, was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 8500 block of Parlier Court in Parlier. Corona was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff Department's Pre-Trial Facility on murder charges.
He is accused of killing Nieko Manderson, 24, of Kingsburg, on April 2. Manderson was found dead in the 4100 block of Avenue 400, near Kingsburg.
The sheriff's office said evidence led detectives to Corona as the suspect in the murder.
