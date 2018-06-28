Judge sentences Fresno gang member to 79 years in prison for killing 'innocent victim'

For six years, Rose Robles said she has lived a nightmare — constantly reliving the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old daughter Nicole Jones in a neighborhood near Fresno City College.

On Thursday, Robles finally got to tell the gang member who killed her daughter what she thought: "Be a man and stand up and accept what you have done."

But Tony David Leon, 37, declined to accept responsibility.

During an emotional hearing, family and friends described Jones, known as "Nikki," as a beautiful, young woman who signed up for Fresno City College with hopes of studying business so she could open her own beauty salon.

Addressing the court, Robles said: "I have never hated anyone, but I hate him. What's sad is that I don't even know him."

She also noted the none of Leon's family or friends showed up for the hearing. She thought it was sad that "he doesn't love anyone and no one loves him."

Judge James Petrucelli also spoke to the gathering, saying "it was a senseless killing of an innocent victim."

"I feel the same pain," the judge said. "There's no way to make sense of it. There's no way I can make it right."





Declaring Leon a danger to society, Petrucelli sentenced him to 79 years to life in prison for using a sawed-off shotgun to kill Jones and to seriously wound her friend, Noemi Ramirez, in August 2012.





Afterward, Robles and her family and friends thanked prosecutor William "Billy" Terrence for giving them justice.

Terrence said Leon has a long criminal history that began as a juvenile. His convictions include burglary, drugs, felon in possession of ammunition, participating in a criminal street gang and burglary.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 1, 2012, near Glenn and Yale avenues, a neighborhood west of Blackstone Avenue and south of Clinton Avenue. Jones, a recent Hoover High graduate, died three days later.





During Leon's trial in May, Terrence gave this sequence of events:





Leon, who was with his girlfriend, got into a physical altercation with Eric Ramirez. After the fight, Eric Ramirez told his family and friends, including Jones. A short time later, Ramirez, Jones and their friends came across Leon and his girlfriend.

Words were exchanged and Leon's girlfriend and one of the Jones' friends got into a fistfight. During the altercation, Terrence said, Leon punched Jones' friend.

After neighbors broke up the fight, Leon left but returned a short time later with a sawed-off shotgun, Terrence said. Leon fired toward Eric Ramirez, but missed. Buckshot pellets hit Jones in the left eye. Noemi Ramirez was shot in the back, and a pellet was discovered lodged near her esophagus.

Fresno defense attorney Charles Magill said Leon fired in self-defense because friends of the two victims came toward Leon from different directions. The jury deliberated several days before finding Leon guilty of second-degree murder and assault with a firearm.