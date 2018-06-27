Massive fireworks bust leads to arrests in Clovis. The amount might shock you

Two Clovis residents were arrested after police say they stole $100,000 worth of fireworks one week before the Fourth of July.
At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Clovis police officers served a search warrant at a home on Ashcroft Avenue just east of Willow Avenue, Sgt. Jim Koch said.
Officers soon uncovered $80,000 worth of stolen fireworks, which were identified as merchandise reported stolen this week from a distribution warehouse. Another $20,000 worth remains missing.
One occupant who was home at the time of the search was arrested, and another was arrested later when that person returned to the house. Neither was identified.
The two suspects face charges of stolen property, along with a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The owners of the warehouse where the fireworks were stolen from was contacted and sent multiple employees and a truck to pick up the stolen merchandise.
