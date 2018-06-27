Police name shooting suspect in Shaw Avenue homicide

Manuel Ismael Contreras was identified Wednesday by Fresno police as the suspect detectives believe shot and killed another man at Las Micheladas Bar at Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street.
The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. June 16 when officers arrived to find Humberto Cuellar, 19, had been hit by multiple bullets, according to Lt. David Madrigal of the Street Violence Bureau.
Contrearas, 26, is considered armed and dangerous.
Police are asking him to turn himself in and asked that anyone who knows is whereabouts call Sgt. Andre Benson at 559-906-9459. To remain anonymous, information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 559-906-9459.
