Gang member arrested in fatal Chowchilla stabbing

A gang member is in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday night in Chowchilla, police reported.
The stabbing took place about 11:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Humboldt Avenue, where arriving officers found Leeshawn Sykes, 39, who had been wounded in the chest. Sykes was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died from his injuries.
Tuesday, detectives arrested Michael Aquino, 18, a reputed Norteño gang member in connection with the incident and booked him into the Madera County jail.
Comments