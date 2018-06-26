He was gathering recyclables when suspects shot him in stomach, police say

A Fresno man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the stomach after he was shot early Tuesday while collecting cans and bottles in southeast Fresno.
The shooting took place about 4 a.m. on Grant Avenue near Sixth Street, near the major cross streets of Belmont and Cedar avenues, said Lt. David Madrigal of the department's Street Violence Bureau.
The 31-year-old male was riding his bike when he was confronted by two juveniles who apparently wanted to pick a fight, said Madrigal. They tried to punch the victim and he first tried to ride away, but retrieved a knife to defend himself. One of the teens pulled a gun and shot him before the pair ran away.
The wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
