Chase Bank in Tulare hit by masked robbers. Police searching for suspects

Three men are being sought after robbing a bank in Tulare on Monday morning , police said.
About 9:30 a.m., Tulare police were called to the Chase Bank in the area of Hillman Street and Prosperity Avenue, Sgt. Jon Hamlin said.
Employees said two men wearing masks entered the bank armed with either a shotgun or rifle and a handgun. They were soon joined by a third man.
Tellers gave them cash and they fled, Hamlin said.
Police are looking for a beige Toyota SUV, possibly a 4Runner. Police believe the suspects headed south on Hillman, either to a northbound Highway 99 on-ramp or to an adjoining neighborhood.
Police put out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies and searched the neighborhood, and will be reviewing surveillance video for more clues, Hamlin said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
