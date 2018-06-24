Woman arrested after carjacking, violent rampage, Fresno police say

A 29-year-old Fresno woman is in custody on suspicion of multiple charges after police say she broke into her family's home Sunday and stole their car, in addition to a slew of other allegations of violence.
Suspect Yanira Magana, who is believed to have been under the influence of drugs, around 10 a.m. drove to her brother's and sister's home in a stolen Ford Explorer and broke into their home at the 6800 block of Amherst Avenue in east central Fresno, said Lt. Joe Gomez of the Fresno Police Department.
Gomez reported that Magana stole a silver Toyota from the residence after forcing the garage door open and threatening aloud to kill her siblings for unknown reasons.
Children were inside the home during the break in, Gomez said, adding that the kids hid in bedrooms and locked their doors.
Magana then went to a Chevron gas station on Shields and Armstrong avenues, where she entered the liquor store and "completely destroyed the inside of the store," Gomez said.
She grabbed cans of Rockstar energy drinks and began throwing the cans at the clerk and hit him on the head, Gomez said, adding that the assault left him with bruises and lumps.
Gomez said Magana left the store and walked over to two occupied vehicles near the gas pumps and threatened to kill the drivers if they didn't get out of their cars.
The driver in one of the cars sped away, but the second driver complied and Magana took off in the stolen vehicle.
Officers were able to ping a phone in the suspect's stolen vehicle and she was located in Tulare near the outlet mall. She was taken into custody.
Magana is expected to face charges of burglary, auto theft, assault with a deadly weapon and for carjacking. In Tulare, Gomez said, she will also likely face felony assault charges.
At that same Fresno gas station, Dylan Noble was shot multiple times and killed nearly 2 years ago.
