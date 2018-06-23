One dead, one injured in Parlier stabbing

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Parlier on Saturday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Both men were stabbed in the chest after a fight broke out at a home near Tuolumne and K streets, Lt. Christopher Torres said.
Reason for the stabbing currently was unknown.
Parlier police arrived at 6:30 p.m. and requested assistance from the sheriff's office for a homicide investigation.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is expected to survive, Torres said. Police have detained another man as a suspect.
