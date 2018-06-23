Brawl breaks out between as many as 30 men, police say

A brawl broke out in a park west of Highway 99 in Fresno on Friday evening between as many as 30 men, witnesses told police.
The call came in before 9 p.m. at Harvard and Marty avenues near Westwood Park, said Lt. Joe Gomez.
The witnesses said about 10 to 30 men were beating up a man on the ground and were barking at him.
While officers were responding, police got a call of a stabbing victim at the ARCO gas station at Clinton and Marks avenues, not far from where the brawl took place.
Gomez said it appears the beating victim was taken to the gas station and from there he was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center.
The man did not have a stab wound after all and had serious but not life-threatening trauma to his face and head, Gomez said.
The park was empty when officers arrived. Four men were detained and questioned but were determined not to be involved.
There is no suspect information, Gomez said, adding that the person who took the victim to the gas station is not cooperating with the investigation.
It is unknown what caused the fight to break out.
