Fresno police officer catches one more thief before retiring, police say

A retiring Fresno police officer ended one of the last shifts of his career on a high note Thursday, after arresting an alleged car thief in east-central Fresno.
For the last two days of his 40-year law enforcement career, Officer Jeff Kaiser requested to be on proactive patrol, Supervisor Sgt. Troy Miller said. Miller said Kaiser wanted to finish off his 29 years with Fresno PD by helping the citizens he has been protecting for most of his life.
Around 3 p.m., Kaiser got an alert on his patrol vehicle that he was near a stolen vehicle on Fowler and Olive avenues. After a search, he spotted a red 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse that had been reported stolen out of Porterville five days earlier.
Kaiser requested back up because the traffic stop would be a high-risk, felony stop, according to Miller.
Once additional units arrived, Kaiser stopped the vehicle, and arrested the driver, 37-year-old Karen DeLeon of Lemoore.
She was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of vehicle theft and being in possession of a stolen vehicle, Miller said.
"With one final 'rolling' stolen vehicle under his belt," Kaiser ended his last shift on patrol for the Fresno Police Department at 4 p.m. Friday, Miller said.
Before beginning his time with Fresno PD, Kaiser worked for the Los Angeles Police Department for 7 years, and with the Dallas Police Department for three years.
Comments