He held up a beauty shop. Now police are after him

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous and suspected of robbing a beauty shop in northwest Fresno.
Navan Jamall Fowlkes, 33, of Fresno was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery of La Vougue Beauty Shoppe, Lt. David Madrigal said Thursday.
The robbery took place on April 23 at Shaw and Delno avenues. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, officers were called for an armed robbery with shots fired inside the beauty shop.
As officers arrived, they discovered the suspect had fled the area but found a few items he left behind.
Through the evidence and following up with leads, detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Robbery Unit have identified Fowlkes as the suspect, Madrigal said.
Fowlkes has an active warrant for his arrest for armed robbery, along with possession of a firearm while being a prohibited offender.
Anyone with information regarding Fowlkes' whereabouts is asked to called the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 559-498-7867. If anyone has additional information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Mikal Clement at 621-2080.
