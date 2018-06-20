Sheriff, U.S. attorney announce meth seizure, arrests

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and federal officials Wednesday announced the seizure of a large quantity of methamphetamine and the arrests of seven people involved in trafficking the drug in Central California.
Forty-six pounds of the drug, $10,000 in cash and five firearms were seized in the operation, which launched after a traffic stop by a deputy who pulled over a car in November 2017 with an expired registration.
David Stuard, 55, was arrested after a pound of the drug was found in the vehicle, along with heroin and prescription pills. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
That prompted an investigation, the serving of warrants and the arrest of Victor Garcia, 33; Angel Rivera, 31; Adolfo Lopez-Rayas, 32; Patrick Shaun Burriel, 46; and Michelle Madewell, 41, all of Fresno and Luis Chaves Torres, 38 of Modesto on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Lopez-Rayas and Torres were also charged with firearms offenses.
U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott, who attended the news conference, said Stuard has three prior felony state convictions and received probation each time.
"Something is wrong," said Scott of the light sentences. He said federal prosecutors will "step in, so that drug dealers will see the inside of a federal prison."
"The message to drug dealers is get out of Fresno County," said Mims, who added: "I know there is a lot out there that we are missing."
