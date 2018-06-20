Carjacker punches woman in face, steals her car

Fresno police Wednesday arrested a carjacking suspect after a woman was punched in the face and robbed of her wallet, keys and Nissan from a shopping center in southeast Fresno.
The crime took place about 9 a.m. at Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Boulevard, according to Sgt. Troy Miller.
The victim was leaving the Gb3-Sunnyside gym and walking to her car when she was attacked by the man, who sped away in the car. About 10 minutes later, an officer spotted the Nissan near Santa Fe Avenue and Ventura Street, said Miller. The officer called for backup and the car was stopped at Tulare Street and Van Ness Avenue, in front of the Fresno County Courthouse. The woman was brought to the scene and identified the suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old David Ortiz of Fresno.
Ortiz was booked on carjackings charges.
