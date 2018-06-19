Suspect on the run after shooting man multiple times in southwest Fresno

A man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times in southwest Fresno Tuesday night.
Lt. Steve Card said Fresno police responded to at least 10 shots fired at around 9:30 p.m at Belgravia and Ivy avenues.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man lying on the ground under a carport. Card did not release the man's name.
Card said the man was hit multiple times in the upper torso by various guns. Two parked cars nearby were also struck.
Officers believe the shooters ran south on Belgravia and were still in the neighborhood, Card said. At least a dozen officers, a helicopter and a police dog joined the search.
It was too early to tell if the shooting is gang-related, Card said.
