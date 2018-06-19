Selma man gets 12 years in prison for killing man, leaving scene to gamble at casino

A Selma man was sentenced Tuesday in Fresno Superior Court to 12 years in prison for intentionally running over a man and killing him before heading to a casino to gamble.

Prosecutor Brian Hutchins said Saul Mendoza Sepulveda, 33, killed 38-year-old Sigfredo Gomez two years ago over "a love triangle": Gomez was dating a woman who had dumped Sepulveda as her boyfriend.

Hutchins gave this account:

During the evening of July 17, 2016, Sepulveda saw his ex-girlfriend and Gomez at a taco truck. "It was a chance encounter," the prosecutor said.

Wanting to avoid trouble, Gomez and the woman left in Gomez's pickup, but Sepulveda followed him in his car. Gomez drove many miles until he stopped in a rural area near Nebraska and DeWolf avenues east of Selma.

When Gomez got out of his truck to find out why Sepulveda was following him, Sepuvelda intentionally ran him over, killing him, Hutchins said. Sepulveda and a male passenger then drove to Tachi Palace in Lemoore to gamble, the prosecutor said.

The Sheriff’s Office found Sepulveda sitting in his car at Highway 41 and Main Street in Stratford the next morning and arrested him on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody without incident. He later told detectives he was high on methamphetamine when he ran over Gomez.

In court Tuesday, Gomez's family and friend sat quietly as his niece, Maria Torres, told Judge Alvin Harrell III of the family's pain, especially when they visit Gomez's grave. Torres thanked Hutchins for giving the family justice, but said Sepulveda's "true punishment" will come when he dies.

"God will be waiting for you," she told Sepulveda.

Judge Harrell said he had no words to soothe the family's pain. He also said he didn't like the stipulated 12-year prison sentence that the prosecution had offered Sepulveda for his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

But defense attorney Angelica Rivera said Gomez was the aggressor. "This is not meant to disrespect the victim's family," Rivera said, "but on this unfortunate night, (Gomez) took it upon himself to get out of his truck, in the middle of a dark road, on a dark night, with a metal pipe."

She also said before the killing, Sepulveda's only brush with the law was a misdemeanor conviction for possession of methamphetamine. He also has expressed remorse for the killing, Rivera told the judge.

Hutchins, however, said Sepulveda was the aggressor, who pursued Gomez and his ex-girlfriend. He also said Gomez had a right to wield a pipe to protect himself and the woman.

"Sepulveda initiated this attack and callously left the scene," Hutchins said.

Murder would have been hard to prove, Hutchins said, because the defense could have argued that the killing was in "a heat of passion." Also the passenger in Sepulveda's car gave an account that was favorable to Sepulveda, said Hutchins, who noted that the woman in Gomez's car told detectives that she didn't see Gomez get run over.

In the end, Harrell said the killing was "inexplicable."

"How does a human being intentionally run over another human being and drive off," the judge said. "I would feel bad if I ran over an squirrel accidentally."

"This is horrible behavior," Harrell said.