Fresno serial robbery suspects in custody, police report

Two men are in custody in connection with a series of early morning robberies and carjackings after Fresno police flooded the streets with 40 extra officers to put an end to the crime spree.
In custody are Samuel Lopez, 30, and Joseph Archuleta, 25, Chief Jerry Dyer said at a news conference.
Dyer said Lopez faces "potentially hundreds" of years in prison if convicted of the crimes, which also include the kidnapping of a motorist.
Both men are in Fresno County Jail, but police are still trying to determine the reason for the robberies, which took place between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. in central Fresno. Detective Kham Xiong said Lopez is believed to be a user of methamphetamine. That may be at least a partial motivation. Lopez has an extensive criminal history that includes a conviction for rape, added Dyer.
The robberies began May 30 and ended June 11, when Lopez was captured near Fresno City College hiding in a house.
Police reported the crimes include:
▪ An attempted carjacking in the 2400 block of East Peralta Avenue on May 30.
▪ A kidnapping on June 1.
▪ A carjacking at Foster Donuts in the 3800 block of North Cedar Avenue on June 3.
▪ A robbery at Supreme Donuts at Palm and McKinley avenues on June 4. A suspect in that robbery who is believed to have aided Lopez in that crime remains at large. The bandits fled on bicycles.
▪ A robbery of a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Belmont avenues on June 11.
At the news conference, Dyer did not provide the total cost of putting the extra officers, including detectives and special units, on the street to capture the robbers. But he said "hundreds and hundreds" of hours went into the operation.
Police believe that the weapon used in the robbery may have been an air-soft gun that resembles a real firearm. That would not mitigate the seriousness of the crime, Dyer said; A robbery is a robbery if "force or fear" is used during its commission.
