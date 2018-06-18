He lit a firework that burned his neighbor's home, now he's in jail

A Madera man was booked on felony charges Sunday night after one of the aerial fireworks he was setting off heavily damaged a neighbor's home, police reported.
He was identified as Juan Sandoval.
Police reported that officers went to the area of Pecan Avenue and Watt Street, where a citizen turned over videotape of Sandoval lighting fireworks, which started a fire at the house.
Sandoval was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections. Police asked residents to report illegal fireworks.
