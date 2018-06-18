Police say Juan Sandoval is responsible for setting off fireworks that heavily damaged a neighbor's house on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Police say Juan Sandoval is responsible for setting off fireworks that heavily damaged a neighbor's house on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Madera Police Department
He lit a firework that burned his neighbor's home, now he's in jail

By Jim Guy

June 18, 2018 08:07 AM

A Madera man was booked on felony charges Sunday night after one of the aerial fireworks he was setting off heavily damaged a neighbor's home, police reported.

He was identified as Juan Sandoval.

Madera police say illegal fireworks set off by Juan Sandoval caused extensive damage to his neighbor's house on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Police reported that officers went to the area of Pecan Avenue and Watt Street, where a citizen turned over videotape of Sandoval lighting fireworks, which started a fire at the house.

Sandoval was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections. Police asked residents to report illegal fireworks.

