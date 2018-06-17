He allegedly told cops if they found a gun, he'd own up to it. Police say they found it

A man and a woman were arrested early Sunday after police allegedly found a loaded gun in the car they were in, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Gabriel Matias and Ashley Campos, both 24, were pulled over in a black Lexus just after midnight in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Backer Avenue for a vehicle code violation. Matias is a gang member, and Campos is an associate of the gang, police say.
Officer Gustavo Gutierrez and Sgt. Adrian Alvarez contacted the two, and saw an open container on the center console.
Matias allegedly exhibited signs of driving under the influence and gave officers consent to search his vehicle. Matias told Gutierrez if there was a gun in his car, he would own up to it, police said.
Gutierrez allegedly found a Ruger .357 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds under the driver's seat. Matias has been convicted before of felony charges that include robbery and being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shot gun.
He was arrested on suspicion of various drug and weapons related charges.
Campos denied knowing there was a gun in the car and was arrested on suspicion of violating her parole by being with someone in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded gun, police said.
The gun the officers took was the 34th taken by the Fresno Police Department's Southeast Special Response Team since Jan. 8, 2018.
