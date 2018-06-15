Madera County foothill couple arrested on charges of narcotics sales

A Madera County couple were arrested June 13 on narcotics charges after a traffic stop in Oakhurst, the Madera County Sheriff's Office reported.
They were identified as Timothy Alec, 49, of Coarsegold and Tamra Bahr, 32, of Oakhurst. A third person traveling with them was released at the scene.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said the arrest followed a traffic stop in the 40000 block of Highway 41 about 1:44 a.m. Deputy Eric Grijalva and Cpl. Ty Tashiro saw a pickup with no brake lights, and a registration check showed that its tags had been expired since December 2016.
Alec told Grijalva and Tashiro that he was on felony parole and didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
a search of the vehicle by Grijalva’s partner, sheriff’s dog Tonka, helped uncover 5 grams of methamphetamine and invidual bags of marijuana. Grijalva and Tashiro also found drug paraphernalia including needles, packaging materials and a digital scale.
Both Alec and Bahr were booked into Madera County Department of Corrections.
