Fire at Clovis recycling plant destroys stacks of cardboard

A large fire wiped out several stacks of cardboard at a Clovis recycling plant on Wednesday.
The fire was called in at 4:08 p.m. at Clovis Recycling, Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski said. No injuries have been reported.
The fire did not get to buildings but wiped out five piles of stacked cardboard on pallets covering a large area, he said.
The cause of the fire is unknown but it appears sparks came from moving equipment, he said.
Firefighters used an aerial truck to release water down onto the fire.
