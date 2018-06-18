Proposed Clovis assisted living complex still in limbo after lengthy council discussion

After a five hour public hearing, the Clovis City Council delayed a vote Monday evening on a proposal to build an assisted living home development in northwest Clovis.

The council appeared to side with more than 50 neighbors who showed up to oppose the project. Council member Lynn Ashbeck echoed the sentiment of the neighbors when she said the development was too much for the 3.57 acre property.

Neighbors complained that the project on Nees Avenue would add more traffic and destroy their quiet neighborhood. "We welcome senior housing but we would we love to see something that is more in keeping with the single family character of the neighborhood and this is not that," Ashbeck said.

This was the second time developer Matt O'Brien has tried to get his project approved.

Neighbors were pleased with the outcome Monday, saying it is clear the council is opposed to the development. "We are hopeful for a final resolution," said Nancy Donnelly.

The council, based on advice of its city attorney, delayed a final vote on the project until next week to provide the neighbors and the developer one last chance to iron out their differences.

But also an issue is the possibility that the council may be facing legal action by the Department of Justice if it denies approval for the development.

O'Brien made a request of the city for reasonable accommodation for the project, saying that some of the residents are considered disabled and should have access to housing.