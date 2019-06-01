Body of man who crashed car at Madera County lake has been found, Sheriff’s Office says.

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body they believe is a man who went missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.

While formal identification is pending fingerprint analysis, investigators believe it is 41-year old Antoine Christopher Williams of Fort Worth, Texas.

Williams was last seen nears Eastman Lake in Madera County early Friday morning. The body was found Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Madera Country Sheriff’s Office.

There were no signs of trauma and the exact cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. But the body was found a half mile from where deputies found William’s Nissan Sentra crashed into a tree on Friday.

All of his personal belongings, including his cellphone, were left inside the car, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page on Friday.

The discovery comes after an extensive search effort that included Eastman Lake boat patrol rangers searching the water along the shore and several aerial searches from the Madera sheriff’s office and CHP.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the initial car crash happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Friday. Around 5 a.m., a black or white pickup truck was seen on ranger station surveillance video driving toward the crash site, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A few minutes later, it left the area.

It remains unknown why Williams was in the Eastman Lake area. The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who was in the area at the time or knows where Williams or the truck may be to contact 559-675-7770.









