Watch Fresno firefighters save an unconscious dog from a burning house over the weekend

Fresno firefighters rescued a German shepherd on Friday night from a house fire that left three people displaced.

Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said one of the residents returned to the home on Huntington Boulevard and Eleventh Street, just east of Roosevelt High School, around 10:41 p.m. and saw heavy smoke upon opening the door. The resident closed the door and called 911.

Firefighters went into the home and found an unconscious German shepherd, Reitz said. They brought the dog out and gave it oxygen. After resting, the dog was up and walking in the front yard of the home.

The fire started in the kitchen, and left heavy smoke damage to at least a quarter of the home, Reitz said.

Three adults who live in the home are displaced. About 18 to 20 personnel were on scene and got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.