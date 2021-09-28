Local

‘A bittersweet day’: Marine killed in WWII finally buried near hometown of Hanford

Marine Pfc. Royal Waltz — killed Nov. 20, 1943, during the Battle of Tarawa in World War II — was buried in Grangeville Cemetery outside his hometown of Hanford on Monday.

His remains were returned to his family 78 years after his death, identified by DNA in 2019.

His great-niece Cindy Garcia on Monday said his homecoming was a “bittersweet day” for the family.

Around 100 family, friends and townsfolk attended the services at First United Methodist Church of Hanford, where Waltz attended church as a youth, followed by graveside services.

Justin LeHew, chief operating officer of History Flight, the nonprofit responsible for recovering Waltz’s remains on a Pacific island, said “Royal Waltz after 78 years is finally coming home, and America is fulfilling a promise that we don’t leave fallen comrades behind.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service