‘A bittersweet day’: Marine killed in WWII finally buried near hometown of Hanford

Marine Pfc. Royal Waltz — killed Nov. 20, 1943, during the Battle of Tarawa in World War II — was buried in Grangeville Cemetery outside his hometown of Hanford on Monday.

His remains were returned to his family 78 years after his death, identified by DNA in 2019.

His great-niece Cindy Garcia on Monday said his homecoming was a “bittersweet day” for the family.

Around 100 family, friends and townsfolk attended the services at First United Methodist Church of Hanford, where Waltz attended church as a youth, followed by graveside services.

Justin LeHew, chief operating officer of History Flight, the nonprofit responsible for recovering Waltz’s remains on a Pacific island, said “Royal Waltz after 78 years is finally coming home, and America is fulfilling a promise that we don’t leave fallen comrades behind.”