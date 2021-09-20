‘An absolute tragedy’: Fresno teen dead, one paralyzed, one arrested in suspected DUI crash

Julieta Romero, 18, mourns for her sister Lilyana Romero, who would have turned 16 on Saturday, at the site of a car crash that occurred just after 1a.m. on Monday on East Barstow Avenue at Fourth Street in Fresno. Lilyana Romero, a passenger in the car, was killed in the crash and four others were injured. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Police Department continues to investigate a suspected DUI crash early Monday morning that took the life of a 15-year-old Fresno girl and injured four others, including one who was left paralyzed.

The crash on East Barstow Avenue happened just after 1 a.m. just east of North Fourth Street near Cedar Avenue and involved seven people in total — all Fresno Unified School District students, police said.

Five were pinned inside a 1999 Honda Civic when police arrived. One of the victims appeared lifeless and police rendered aid until emergency personnel arrived. Lilyana Romero was later pronounced dead.

The other four were transported to Community Regional Medical Center and one is paralyzed from the waist down, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Another was in critical condition with a brain bleed, he said. The other three who were in the car have minor injuries.

The two others in the crash, including the driver, fled the scene, police said.

The driver was arrested Monday morning, and was identified only as a 17-year-old boy. He was booked into Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a series of charges, including manslaughter and DUI, police said.

Police are looking for the person who ran with the driver.

Police said it appears at least some of the people in the five-passenger car were not wearing seatbelts.

“We reviewed surveillance video and have a pretty good idea exactly what had taken place,” Dooley said. “This is truly an unfortunate event. A very sad situation that occurred.”

Dooley said officers don’t know where the Honda was coming from or “if all of the individuals were drinking.”

Officers conducted a blood draw on the driver and were waiting for the results.

Dooley said the seven individuals in the crash are all friends.

“These were seven different folks from seven different families,” Dooley said. “This has impacted not just their lives but everyone else’s lives and their families.

“It’s an absolute tragedy. We would hope that everyone would not drink and drive. It doesn’t matter what your age is. 1 o’clock in the morning. School-aged kids, school night. Should’ve been home, but were out and about instead. This is an absolute tragedy.”

Lilyana Romero’s sister, Julieta, was at the crash site Monday afternoon and told The Bee that her sister would’ve turned 16 on Saturday.

