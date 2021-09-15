Larry Morse II, Merced County district attorney from 2006 to 2018, dies at age 64

Merced District Attorney Larry D. Morse II answers questions from media during a press conference to announce the arrests of Mai Moua, 45, of Merced and Zang Her, 50, of Merced, at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The two were arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed an Asian market in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II, a longtime prosecutor who was respected by attorneys on both sides of the courtroom, has died.

The 64-year-old died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday.

The veteran attorney took the reins of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office in 2006 and led the office until the beginning of 2019.

He distinguished himself during his career by prosecuting some of the most difficult cases while in the top job. He secured the death penalty conviction of Cuitlahuac Tahua “Tao” Rivera for the April 2004 murder of Merced Police Officer Stephan Gray.

After his time as district attorney, he joined the California District Attorneys Association as its legislative director and acted as the chief lobbyist on behalf of the elected prosecutors in California.

The association Chief Executive Greg Totten said Morse’s death came as a surprise. “Larry was kind of the brother I never had. A lion in our profession,” Totten said. “It leaves a hole we can’t fill.”

Merced Mayor Matt Serratto, who started working for the DA’s office in 2007 and is now chief deputy district attorney, was promoted to supervising deputy under Morse.

Serratto was also shocked about the news, saying prosecutors and defense attorneys all had respect for Morse. Serratto called Morse a “fantastic lawyer.”

“He was a fabulous lawyer and he always taught us to do the right things as prosecutors and do it in the right way,” Serratto said.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:03 PM.